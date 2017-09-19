Fortinet 361° Security Forum Moots Strategies to Secure New Digital Business Models of Indian Enterprises

Fortinet hosted its annual 361° Security Conference in Vienna, Austria earlier this month. CIOs from India & SAARC attended this three-day conference to discuss the benefits and potential issues facing Indian enterprises in their effort to embark ona successful digital transformation journey.

In various sessions at the conference, CIOs gained insights into securing the hybrid enterprise and addressing data protection issues, and discussed strategies for securing IoT and Web applications. They also learnt how to optimally leverage cloud-based resources, network automation and single pane-of-glass visibility.

“Digital transformation implies changing the way organizations operate, interact with their customers, partners and employees, and develop their products and services. Digital technologies are needed to drive that change and cybersecurity must be embedded within the whole journey,” said Joe Sarno, Vice President, International Emerging, MEA, Eastern Europe, India & SAARC, Fortinet at the event. “At the conference, we successfully showed Indian customers how Fortinet can enable them to go through their digital transformation −securely.”