Fortinet Drives Adoption of Secure SD-WAN for Distributed Enterprise Branches

Fortinet announced the results from International Data Corporation’s (IDC) latest Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker. The 2017Q2 and historical report data reinforces Fortinet’s market leadership in Unified Threat Management for Distributed Enterprise branches and that Fortinet has shipped more security appliances than any other vendor.

Distributed Enterprise branches are rapidly adapting to cloud services which are driving significant change to Wide Area Networking (WAN) technologies. Traditional WANs are more costly and complex, while their inability to adapt to changing traffic demands between data-centers and cloud applications creates performance issues and reduce productivity. These challenges are driving organizations to evaluate efficient SD-WAN adoptions that enable direct internet access and offers integrated security needed to protect branch offices and distributed enterprises.

The latest IDC historical numbers show that Fortinet’s FortiGate 100 – 200 series firewalls are the market share leader in their price band1, holding 22.9% of revenue within this category and realizing 21% growth year-over-year. Fortinet’s FortiGate 60 – 90 series firewalls are also leading branch office UTM appliances, earning 38.6% of the revenue market share in their price band.

Fortinet’s FortiGate firewalls provide advanced SD-WAN capabilities, integrated with industry-leading next-generation security. This integrated approach improves WAN efficiency without compromising on security. Fortinet’s latest integrated WAN path controller enables customers to dynamically distribute applications across multiple links while monitoring the quality for better performance service levels. Enterprise branch customers can also provide direct connections to cloud applications to improve performance and productivity while reducing costs by replacing traditional Multiprotocol Label Switching with a cost-effective WAN solution. Most importantly, Fortinet SD-WAN reduces complexity with single pane of glass controller and zero touch deployment.

Consolidating security and advanced networking functions like SD-WAN into a unified device, FortiGate firewalls are ideally suited to serve distributed enterprises and branch offices. Fortinet believes that their leadership is driven by the extensive SD-WAN capabilities that are integrated within the Fortinet Security Fabric which enable distributed enterprises to reduce complexity and simplify implementation of the advanced network architectures needed to compete in today’s digital economy.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “The two traditionally distinct markets of the Distributed Enterprise and Branch Office are starting to merge as increased adoption of Software Defined Wide Area Networks (SD–WAN),integrated with Unified Threat Management(UTM) security reduces the complexity and costs for these segments. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN capabilities are focused on optimizing transport, prioritizing applications and providing high availability to business-critical traffic, all seamlessly integrated in a secure UTM appliance that delivers high performance and extensive WAN and LAN connectivity options.”