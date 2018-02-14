Fortinet Introduces Industry’s Fastest 100 Gbps+ Next-Generation Firewall Appliance

Fortinet introduced its FortiGate 6000F Series of Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFW).The first in the series, the FortiGate 6000Fincorporates a new hardware processing architecture that delivers the validated performance of a Fortinet chassis in a compact appliance form-factor to deliver advanced security for exponentially increasing enterprise traffic.

The FortiGate 6000Fseries NGFWs are ideally suited for enterprise edge networks that prioritize threat protection and encryption inspection throughput in a form-factor that enables high-density, energy efficiency, and deployment simplicity. The FortiGate 6000F is built around Fortinet’s next-generation hardware architecture that combines discrete, multi-cpu processing cards that enable chassis-class performance, resilience, and capacity in a compact apppliance form factor. Delivers unparalleled processing power and speed to meet the security needs of enterprise edge traffic with industry-leading encrypted traffic inspection, threat protection and NGFW performance.

Multi-cloud environments and the increasing use of IoT and mobile devices to access mission-critical applications are drastically increasing the volume of encrypted data on enterprise edge networks. The adoption of these technologies is also increasing bandwidth, throughput, and session capacity requirements that are driving enterprises to modernize their edge networks.

Additionally, the expanded digital attack surface and complex threat landscape is escalating the need for advanced security protections that can be applied with speed and scale across all connected devices. Security appliances need to be able to deliver the high performance required to protect encrypted traffic at the enterprise edge with a compact, modern interface that can seamlessly grow capacity in a smaller, efficient physical footprint.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet, said, “Enterprise adoption of the cloud is massively increasing the volume of traffic that needs to be inspected at the enterprise edge. Add to this the ever-increasing percentage of encrypted traffic and today’s NGFW’s need to perform at levels unheard of five years ago. The FortiGate 6000F high-end firewall series is built upon a new architecture that delivers the industry’s highest threat protection and encryption inspection performance to ensure enterprises can scale their defenses and meet the evolving needs of their business.”