Fortinet Offers 5 Strategies to Defend Against Automated Cyber-Attacks

Cybercriminals are now using highly advanced automation tools to deploy malware with much greater speed and scale. CISOs in India can no longer rely on a manual approach in cyber defense as cyber-attacks have become automated, riding on escalating infrastructure trends in cloud adoption and encryption.

According to Fortinet, a global leader in high performance cyber security solutions, hackers have been using automated tools to dramatically multiply sophisticated cyber-attacks on critical national infrastructure, public & private sectors and governments. Cyber-crime syndicates are also turning to automated tools because they make it easier to cover their tracks and reduce traceability.

“A huge proportion of exploit activity today is fully automated, using tools that scan wide swaths of the Internet, probing for openings. Modern tools and pervasive “crime ware-as-a-service” infrastructure allow cyber-attackers to operate on a global scale at light speed,” said Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet.

But while secure protocol is designed to maintain privacy, ironically encryption is also hampering threat monitoring and detection. Research and Markets predicts the global cloud encryption market to grow from US$645.4 million in 2017 to US$2.40 billion by 2022.

“IT security teams are overwhelmed by today’s rising volume of cyber-attacks and may lack resources and expertise to respond. Furthermore, the window of response is shrinking as automated attacks could now erase their tracks within a short-time frame,” added Rajesh Maurya“Therefore, we need an automated computer system that mimics the decision-making process of a human expert to detect threats. Such controls may not remove the actual threat, but will definitely help contain or isolate the breach, thus giving the incident response team more time to respond.”