Fortinet Offers Essential Cyber-Safety Tips Amidst Escalating Cyber-Attacks

Fortinet warns businesses and individuals in India to brace for escalating cyber-attacks as cyber-criminals expand their targets to home network devices and mobile devices. Fortinet’s latest Global Threat Landscape Report for Q2 2017 revealed that 90% of organizations recorded attacks targeting system and device vulnerabilities that were at least 3 years old, even though updates and patches that corrected those vulnerabilities had long been available. Even more alarming, about 60% of organizations reported successful attacks that had targeted vulnerabilities that were 10 or more years old. A growing percentage of such attacks also target home network devices, such as routers and wireless access points. And 1 in 20 of such attacks today target mobile devices, such as Android-based smart phones and tablets.

Cyber attackers target a wide range of known vulnerabilities in these devices − known collectively as the Internet of Things or IoT − in order to control them remotely, collect users’ data, or install malicious code that allows attackers to aggregate millions of similarly compromised devices into huge cyber weapons known as botnets that can be used to generate huge volumes of data traffic that can overwhelm and shut down targeted online organizations or cripple Internet traffic.

“We are now living in a digital world, and cybercrime is part of that new reality,” said Anthony Giandomenico, senior security strategist/researcher, Fortinet. “We have all learned to lock our cars, deadbolt our doors, look both ways before crossing the street, and avoid dark alleyways and streets at night. It is time to develop the same good habits as we navigate through our digital environment.”