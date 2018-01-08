Fortinet Recommended in NSS Labs Data Center Security Gateway Test

Fortinet announced its results in the inaugural NSS Labs Data Center Security Gateway group test report. The testing revealed that Fortinet’s Forti Gate 7060E and 3000D Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) both earned NSS Labs’ coveted ‘Recommended’ rating.

The FortiGate7060Eand 3000D NGFWsboth delivered the industry’s leading combination of Security Effectiveness and Value per protected Megabit Per Second (Mbps) in the NSS Labs Security Value Map (SVM). The FortiGate 7060Edemonstrated fasterIPS throughput than the performance guaranteed in its data sheet. NSS Labs’new Data Center Security Gateway report is the industry’s most comprehensive test of security effectiveness and network performance for data center security appliances offered today and helps customers select the best solutions based on real-world results.

The digital transformation is paving the way for 100 gigabit network architectures that require security solutions able to keep up with increasing volume of traffic and secure a mix of different traffic types such as IPv4 and IPv6. The persistent nature of attacks also means that today’s data centers require advanced threat prevention capabilities like intrusion prevention (IPS) that can be applied at line speeds.

Fortinet’s FortiGate NGFWs are designed to deliver the high throughput and security effectiveness required in today’s large scale data centers. The FortiGates utilize Fortinet security and network processors to deliver the high-performance security with single-digit application traffic latency for both IPv4 and increasing volumes of IPv6 traffic. Delivering NGFW throughputs from 30 Mbps up to more than 100Gbps, Fortinet’s FortiGate NGFWs suit a wide range of data use cases without disrupting network speed.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet, said, “The transition to the cloud and increasing use of cloud-based applications are driving core network speeds above 100 gigabits per second. Enterprises are adapting to these changes with more efficient, high-performance data center architectures and consolidated security solutions such as firewalls and intrusion prevention that can handle the increased traffic. The new NSS Labs Data Center Security Gateways group test demonstrates that Fortinet is leading the way for highly secure and ultra high-performance next-generation security for the data center.”