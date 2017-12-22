Fujitsu and Microsoft Team Up for Artificial Intelligence

Fujitsu Limited and Microsoft Corporation announced their agreement to collaborate in the field of artificial intelligence to accelerate the transformation of the ways people work in companies.

The two companies are entering into this agreement to jointly build new solutions that transform the ways people work. Based on Microsoft 365(1), Microsoft’s integrated cloud service, these new solutions will combine the insights and experience Fujitsu has accumulated through the internal and external deployments of its Global Communication Platform, together with Fujitsu’s AI technology, Fujitsu Human Centric AI Zinrai, and Microsoft AI platform services on Microsoft Azure. They aim to make these new solutions available in the Japanese market from the second quarter of 2018 (April to June), and then to roll them out globally thereafter.

Since entering a global alliance in the field of corporate solutions in 2002, Fujitsu and Microsoft have expanded the scope of collaboration in line with a changing market, including in such areas as the cloud and IoT for manufacturing. Since 2015, the two companies have been building a strong collaboration in the field of work-style transformation, with Fujitsu, through technical assistance from Microsoft, deploying a globally unified communications platform based on Office 365 for its approximately 160,000 employees. It then began using the knowledge and experience gained from that internal deployment to make its Global Communications Platform available to about 1.5 million customers in Japan.

Now, as the movement to increase productivity using rapidly advancing digital technology gains traction globally, Fujitsu and Microsoft have agreed to further expand the framework of their collaboration, jointly building and launching solutions that further transform the ways people work by using the two companies’ services and AI technologies.