Fujitsu’s knowledge of different businesses with SAP software to accelerate customers’ digital transformation

Fujitsu Limited and SAP SE announced an expansion of their global partnership to offer advanced ERP solutions that use artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). The companies also plan to jointly develop industry-vertical-oriented cloud services, to be delivered by Fujitsu, that incorporate Fujitsu’s expertise in a range of industries. Through this agreement, Fujitsu becomes one of SAP’s first global technology partners to collaborate on intelligent ERP services. The two companies aim to offer services first in Japan and other Asian markets, and thereafter steadily expand into Europe and North America.

Based on this agreement, the companies aim to develop solutions that will accelerate the digital transformations of their customers, combining each company’s AI and IoT technologies based on the SAP® ERP solution, SAP S/4HANA® and the SAP® Leonardo IoT platform. In addition, incorporating the experience it has accumulated in providing services to customers across a variety of industries, Fujitsu will develop and provide proprietary cloud services specialized for various industries.

These services are intended to run on Fujitsu Cloud Service K5, Fujitsu’s cloud service, SAP® Cloud Platform and SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud, cloud services from SAP, and cloud services offered by other partner companies, with Fujitsu offering a one-stop solution covering all areas, from service-platform builds to application development and operations.

In addition, Fujitsu software technicians expect to be stationed at SAP headquarters, with the goal of having regular technology exchanges between the development units of the two companies, thereby accelerating the development of services that combine SAP’s cutting-edge software and Fujitsu’s industry-specific expertise.

Through their initiatives going forward, the two companies aim first to offer new services in the manufacturing field beginning in the second half of 2017, and thereafter expand into other industries.

Andy Stevenson, Head of India, Turkey, and Middle East, Fujitsu Limited, said, “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our global partnership with SAP. SAP is a well-respected solutions provider, and through this partnership, we will be able to further strengthen our foothold in the Indian market. Through the combination of our skills and knowledge, we are sure of driving and achieving greater results of digital transformation in India.”