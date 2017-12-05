Gemalto Gives Google Cloud Platform Customers Flexible Encryption and Key Management

Gemalto announced it is providing Google Cloud Platform customers with the ability to manage and maintain full control of their encryption keys on Google Cloud Platform. Gemalto’s SafeNet Luna Hardware Security Module (HSM) and SafeNet KeySecure now both fully support Google Cloud’s Customer-Supplied Encryption Key (CSEK) feature, meaning customers can generate, manage and bring their own encryption keys to protect data and workloads in Google Cloud Storage and Compute Engine.

A recent study by 451 Research found a third of organizations currently work with four or more cloud vendors. The ability to control all data encryption and key management operations across all cloud services providers helps companies ensures they have total control of their encrypted data, enabling them to protect their most sensitive information and meet compliance mandates.

“Many cloud service providers are offering variations of flexible key management such as bring–your–own–key (BYOK) and hold–your–own–key (HYOK).This is a big step in helping organizations leverage the growing number of cloud–based applications and services, while maintaining full control of their encryption keys across all of the cloud providers they use,” said Todd Moore, senior vice president of encryption products at Gemalto.

By integrating with Google’s CSEK functionality, companies including those in highly regulated industries can use an on premise SafeNet Luna HSM to generate, manage and retain complete control of keys to secure sensitive data on Google Cloud Platform. Companies also have the choice to decide what level of key ownership and control is desired when migrating operations, workloads and data to Google Cloud Platform. Gemalto’s SafeNet data encryption solutions make it easy to work across multiple clouds by cent.