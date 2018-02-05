Gemalto’s Discovery Service Boosts On-Demand Connectivity Activation for Consumer Devices Worldwide

Gemalto announces its new Subscription Management Discovery Service solution. This initiative sets new standards of freedom for all users of eSIM-connected devices, such as smart watches, tablets, connected PCs and many more. It simplifies the customer’s experience of connecting a device ‘out-of-the-box’ to the cellular network with the offer of their choice. Users simply select their preferred mobile operator, purchase a subscription which is instantly downloaded and activated over-the-air.

Operated by Gemalto, and leveraging its SAS certified environment, this service makes eSIM activation seamless and works for any device. In the case of devices sold independently from a mobile subscription, it removes the hassle of issuing a QR code for activation and automatically gives users the freedom to choose their network. For operator-branded devices, it automatically connects to the operator’s back-end to activate the eSIM. This makes adoption of eSIM technology a lot simpler for end-users.

Based on the mobile industry’s specifications the ‘Root Discovery Service’ concept, offered as a cloud service by Gemalto enables manufacturers to market innovative devices with a straightforward connectivity set-up experience including the choice of mobile subscription. Mobile operators will have the opportunity to expand their business across a new population of connected devices.

“The Discovery Service will boost eSIM adoption by OEMs and mobile operators as our solution facilitates the service deployment” said Benoit Jouffrey, vice president Connected & Embedded Solutions for Gemalto. “Part of our On-Demand Connectivity offer, this revolutionary service fits into our broader vision to enable a secure and seamless digital customer journey.”