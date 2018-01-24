High Mobile Device Adoption in Workplace Adds To Network Security Woes Across Organizations in APAC: Fortinet

Fortinet warned that the significant rise of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and bring-your-own-application (BYOA) usage among today’s mobile workforce across Asia Pacific (APAC)are exposing corporate networks to more complex cybersecurity issues through shadow IT, data leakage and the cloud.

Employees now expect to have their mobile devices with them at all times, and to be able to access the information they need to perform their job from their devices at any location. To meet these needs, firms are increasingly allowing staff to connect to the corporate network from their personal devices, with little control over application use.

According to IDC Asia Pacific’s Enterprise Mobility Survey 2017, BYOD has become the primary choice in organizations, with 31 percent preferring this approach compared to 19 percent in 2015. Meanwhile, a recent Global Market Insights report projected the global BYOD market size to be valued at US$366.95 billion by 2022, with APAC forecast to be the fastest growing region at 20.8 percent CAGR.

“Enterprises large and small are going mobile,” said Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet. “While embracing BYOD and BYOA will certainly bring cost reduction, increased employee productivity and efficiency as well as employee retention, there are significant risks in allowing unprotected devices and applications to access corporate networks and digital resources.”

A recent industry survey has revealed that about 65 percent of organizations are now allowing personal devices to connect to corporate networks, with 95 percent of CIOs stating concern over emails being stored on personal devices, and 94 percent being worried about enterprise information stored in mobile applications.