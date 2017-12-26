Hikvision Ranks Top in a&s Security 50 Ranking for Second Consecutive Year

Hikvision announced that it has once again achieved the highest global ranking in the a&s ‘Security 50 Ranking and Reports 2017’.

Ranking publicly listed security industry manufacturers based on their physical product sales revenue for 2016, the a&s Security 50 report confirms Hikvision technology took the top position with a 2016 revenue of US$4.6 billion. This figure represents a growth of 29.2% from $3.6 billion last year.

Via the sustained expansion of its global network, Hikvision is placing the importance of localised support and service to its partners and users at the forefront of its operation – as well as spearheading the development of the latest security technology solutions, such as artificial intelligence (AI).

“We’re committing great energy to drive new technology-based solutions, illustrated by the recent introduction of Hikvision’s Deep Learning “DeepinView” cameras and “DeepinMind” NVRs. AI is not just hype any longer, it is a reality. This advanced intelligent technology has been proven out in the field, where Hikvision has installed it successfully to deliver many practical security, management and safety benefits in many applications across the globe, including in Public Safety, Traffic, Retail business and more,” said Keen Yao, VP at Hikvision International Business Centre.

“The achievement is also attributed to our relentless product research and development, and above all, thanks to the support of our customers and valued partners. Partnership is essential to the Hikvision business. In the coming years, we will present more innovative partner solutions to the market to create a safer and more secure world.”