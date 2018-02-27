Hikvision to Premiere AI Technologies at Secutech India 2018

Hikvision, the world’s leading supplier of innovative video surveillance products and solutions, will be exhibiting the latest innovations in surveillance at Secutech India 2018, is one of the largest security exhibitions in India. Hikvision will showcase the latest products and solutions based on AI & Deep Learning technologies. Secutech India will be organised at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, from 5th – 7th April, 2018.

“Secutech India is one of the leading exhibitions related to the security Industry in India. We have been associated with Secutech India since its inception. We will showcase Hikvision’s latest products and innovative technologies, including Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), AI Cloud, Big Data and IoT. Hikvision has an impressive line-up of new launches for the show,” said Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

This year Hikvision team has planned to set up an impressive display of their latest product offerings in the surveillance and security categories. Hikvision will present a whole new range of vertical specific solutions, including Smart City Solution, Intelligent Traffic Solution, Mobile Solution, Education Solution, Retail Solution, PPOG Solution and Banking Solution.

We have plans to display the latest products in following categories, i.e. Turbo HD 4.0, Easy IP 3.0, Intelligent Storage, EZVIZ Series IP Cameras, UAV + Jammer, UVSS, VDP Solutions, Access Control Solutions (ACS), Hikvision Alarm Solution (Pyronix), Cloud Storage, Robotics, Specialized Products, DarkFighterX and Face recognition.

The Hikvision booth will prominently display the live demos of some of the latest technologies like Cloud Computing, Big Data, Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Hikvision partners will showcase the innovative solutions for various advanced applications at the booth.