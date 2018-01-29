Hikvision Tops IHS Markit List of Enterprise Storage Providers for the First Time

Hikvision announced that the company has been ranked as the world’s largest provider of branded SAN, NAS and external DAS storage used in video surveillance in 2016, with the largest estimated market share of 22.1%, according to the latest reports from IHS Markit.

“This is the first time Hikvision has been ranked as the number-one provider in the enterprise storage business. It speaks about the success, we had in the video surveillance market, especially in large-scale projects with city-wide storage demands,” said Keen Yao, VP at Hikvision International Business Centre. “As our customers continue to see the great value of employing surveillance data to boost end users’ businesses, enterprise-level data storage is becoming an increasingly important part of a solutions approach to data-centred needs.”

Yao explained Hikvision’s growth in storage capacity by increased customer demand for valued data. For instance, retail customers use video to observe customer patterns and preferences as well as employee performance to make better business decisions and improve management. City authorities use video to analyse traffic, reduce congestion, and increase commerce.

In addition, data retention times are also increasing. For example, due to regulatory requirements, many companies and authorities are keeping surveillance data much longer, and that is putting even more demand on storage infrastructures.