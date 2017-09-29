HPE Introduces Industry’s Broadest High Performance Flash Portfolio for Midsize Businesses

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced new infrastructure offerings to enable resource-constrained small and midsize businesses (SMBs) to increase application performance and reduce risk without added cost.

As the role of IT continues to change from backend support to driving business value and outcomes, customers of all size are trying to move faster and gain agility. However, midsize businesses are often behind the curve due to budget constraints, manpower issues, and other pressures.

“SMBs continue to have infrastructure investment as one of their top IT spending priorities,” said Ray Boggs, VP SMB research, IDC. “Roughly one-third of SMBs with 50 or more employees cite server upgrades and network infrastructure as a top IT spending priority in the next 12 months. For many, the expanding use of cloud and hosted resources will depend on updating their on premise capabilities, with flash storage and hyperconverged servers of increasing interest.”

To help these customers more rapidly adapt and benefit from new technologies, HPE is introducing the right mix of systems, networking solutions, storage and financing programs, across the entire SMB spectrum ranging from 1 – 1,000 employees.

“IT budgets and staff are stretched across many priorities and demands, while challenged to obtain the technology needed to enable and support business growth,” said Vikram K, Senior Director, Data Center and Hybrid Cloud, HPE India. “To help SMBs continue to move in the right direction, HPE is delivering affordable access to new, advanced technology in a way that preserves cash, helps companies be more efficient and handle change.”

For midsize customers looking to provide predictable acceleration of business applications, HPE announced a flash portfolio update including a new, more powerful HPE MSA storage array; HPE Nimble Storage flash arrays; and an even more affordable all-flash HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen 10 hyperconverged system. Complementing these new all-flash systems is the new HPE StoreFabric M-Series switch, which provides industry-leading price and performance for Ethernet-based storage network connectivity.

Additionally, for midsize businesses looking to take advantage of the world’s most secure industry standard servers portfolio, the HPE ProLiant ML110 Gen10, ProLiant ML350 Gen10 and ProLiant DL580 Gen10 Servers are optimized for growing business needs while providing a balance of performance, price and versatility.

HPE has also introduced a new WiFi solution specifically designed for businesses with fewer than 100 employees. The HPE OfficeConnect OC20 provides secure, reliable and cost-effective business-grade Wi-Fi for businesses without dedicated IT resources.