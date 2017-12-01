HPE Unveils Industry’s First SaaS-Based Multi-Cloud Management Solution

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) introduced HPE OneSphere, the industry’s first multi-cloud management solution that provides a unified experience across public clouds, on-premises private clouds and software-defined infrastructure. Through its software-as-a-service (SaaS) portal, HPE OneSphere provides customers access to a pool of IT resources that spans the public cloud services they subscribe to, as well as their on-premises environments. HPE OneSphere is designed for IT operations, developers, and business executives seeking to build clouds, deploy applications, and gain insights faster.

Enterprises today are challenged to quickly capitalize on a relentless volume of information from applications to more effectively compete. These new applications are created differently – virtualized, containerized, built as microservices – and can straddle clouds and sites, creating complexity.

Managing multi-cloud environments today is complicated. Organizations may have multiple points of management, preventing an aggregate accounting of resource utilization and costs. Traditional cloud management platforms are difficult to set up and manage, and don’t span public clouds and on-premises. These factors hinder IT organizations’ ability to make informed decisions, impacting digital transformation initiatives and operational agility.

HPE OneSphere’s multi-cloud strategy – enabling the solution to be used with any public cloud provider – is designed to dramatically simplify operations. The solution works across virtual machines, containerized workloads, and bare metal applications, so internal stakeholders can compose hybrid clouds capable of supporting both traditional and cloud-native applications. Delivered as a service, HPE OneSphere provides users with a single point to access all their applications and data from anywhere. Through it, users can build private clouds and connect public cloud resources, resulting in a virtual resource pool.

With its unified experience, HPE OneSphere streamlines DevOps and provides deep insights across an enterprise’s public and on-premises environments to accelerate cycle times, improve productivity, and generate cost savings – increasing the speed of digital transformation.

“Our customers need a radically new approach – one that’s designed for the new hybrid IT reality,” stated Vikram K, Senior Director, Data Center and Hybrid Cloud, HPE India. “With HPE OneSphere, we’re abstracting away the complexity of managing multi–cloud environments and applications so our customers can focus on what’s important – accelerating digital transformation and driving business outcomes.”

Through HPE Pointnext, HPE simplifies customers’ end-to-end digital transformation, including helping them build their strategy, implement multi-cloud environments and simplify costs through consumption models. With the recent acquisition of CTP, which specializes in cloud consulting services, HPE brings expertise in migrating, developing, and managing cloud applications and infrastructures across public and private clouds. In addition, the HPE OneSphere pay-for-use subscription licensing model complements the HPE Flexible Capacity pay-for-use consumption model for customers’ on-premises infrastructure. HPE makes it simple and affordable for customers to start with a single DevOps project or manage across a multi-cloud, multi-site enterprise.