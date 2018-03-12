Huawei partners with Savex Technologies to expand its enterprise footprint in India

Huawei Enterprise Business Group (EBG) announced its partnership with Savex Technologies to further strengthen its partner network and grow its enterprise footprint in India. Aligned to its global strategy of ‘platform + ecosystem’, the intent is to create maximum value for Indian enterprises with its innovative ICT solutions and services backed by string ecosystem.

As part of this partnership, Savex will support Huawei in developing resellers to market and promote products and/or services products to Huawei enterprise customers in India. Savex is the third largest Information and Communication Technology Distributor in India and as a part of this strategic tie-up, will be responsible for Huawei’s channel partner network technical training and development

Further elaborating on the partnership, Derek Hao, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei India said, “ICT today plays the role of a catalyst in transforming and upgrading traditional industries and with that, enterprise systems are becoming business functions rather than support functions. Enabling digital transformation for industries, Huawei Enterprise BG can strategically drive the progression of digital and intelligent society. Furthermore, the Government of India and extensively benefit from Huawei EBG India for its landmark initiatives like Digital India and Smart Cities. Aiming at creating a smart and digitally active society, Huawei’s enterprise products and solutions is designed to lead India into a new digital age.”

Commenting on the partnership, Anil Jagasia, Managing Director of Savex said, “We are looking forward to this partnership, as Huawei is known for its great enterprise products and this complements our offerings to channels. This mutually benefitting partnership will allow us to reach out to pan India and we intend to take full advantage of their product portfolio.”

Under its global “platform+ ecosystem” strategy, Huawei Enterprise BG aims to create an open, resilient, secure, and flexible platform of ICT infrastructure by continuously investing in new technologies such as cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, mobile broadband and artificial intelligence. Huawei is also focusing on creating a collaborative ecosystem for mutual benefits, and work with partners to help customers achieve successful digital transformation of industries and government to develop next level digital infrastructure.