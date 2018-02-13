IBM and Bluewolf Launch New Salesforce Practice in India

Global Salesforce consulting agency Bluewolf, an IBM Company, announced the launch of a new practice to drive digital transformation and customer experience locally in India with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM. The dedicated practice will leverage Bluewolf’s deep expertise and delivery capabilities in Salesforce, augmented intelligence (AI), and innovation strategy, combined with IBM’s leadership in cognitive and design-thinking, to help clients – of any industry – connect customer experience to value.

According to Bluewolf’s Annual State of Salesforce report, 88 percent of IT professionals say the top two reasons their organization use Salesforce is for customer acquisition and retention, above all other business goals. The increasing market demand for Salesforce demonstrates an equally compelling need for Bluewolf; as one of the platform’s longest-standing Global Strategic Consulting Partners, with the scale and reach of IBM. Together, IBM and Bluewolf have deep expertise enabling design-driven transformation on Salesforce across sales, service, marketing, and IT.

Lula Mohanty, Managing Partner, GBS, IBM said, “With over 10,000 successful Salesforce projects delivered globally and throughout Asia-Pacific, we’re excited to bring this successful partnership to India. Giving developers the ability to integrate IBM Watson services into Salesforce will combine insights from unstructured data inside or outside an enterprise and customer data delivered by Salesforce Einstein to enable smarter, faster decisions across sales, service, marketing, commerce and more.”

The Bluewolf India Salesforce practice strengthens that commitment with a proven consulting approach that fosters co-collaboration between customers and industry experts. The practice brings specialized Salesforce Einstein and IBM Watson resources, data scientists, business process and integration leaders, and global delivery that prioritizes customer experience at the core of every engagement, and enables quick innovation and full support of clients’ Salesforce journeys.

Eric Berridge, CEO of Bluewolf said, “As a worldwide leader in the Salesforce implementation ecosystem, we will focus on outcomes-driven consulting that puts the customer and employees at the center of the experience. We are delighted to bring our global expertise to help companies in India to achieve their business goals.”

Last year, IBM and Salesforce announced a global strategic partnership to deliver joint solutions designed to leverage artificial intelligence and enable companies to make smarter decisions, faster than ever before. With the partnership, IBM Watson and Salesforce Einstein connect to enable a new level of intelligent customer engagement across sales, service, marketing, commerce and more.

Sunil Jose, SVP and Country Leader, Salesforce India said, “This launch in India strengthens IBM’s commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem and deeper collaboration of IBM Watson and Salesforce Einstein. As we enter the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we will continue to empower companies of all sizes and industries to redefine customer experiences putting AI to use inside their organizations, in a future where AI will reshape every aspect of work making smarter decisions faster than ever before.”