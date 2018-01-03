In2IT Technologies appoints Parichay Joshi as CEO for Enterprise Business Services

In2IT Technologies announces appointment of Parichay Joshi as CEO for its Enterprise Business Services (EBS).

Parichay Joshi joins In2IT Technologies from SAP where he was managing some of the largest SAP accounts as a Global Account Director. In his tenure at SAP, he worked across industry verticals and different solutions, ranging from Business Applications, Platform Solutions, Cloud, Analytics and the entire range of SAP offerings. Prior to SAP, he had worked in HP and HCL, being a Technology Enthusiast and a Digital Evangelist throughout his career.

Parichay is a Sales Leader with rich experience across the spectrum of Business Applications, Services and IT Infrastructure. He has worked extensively with customer organizations to transform them into Digital Enterprises by intelligently connecting people, things and businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Rudra Shankar Shatapathy, Group MD, CEO and Co–founder, In2IT Technologies said, “I am delight to welcome Parichay to In2IT Technologies. With his rich experience across the spectrum of Business Applications, Services and IT Infrastructure, I hope that our Enterprise Business Services (EBS) division will achieve new milestones.”

Parichay Joshi, CEO for EBS at In2IT Technologies says, “I’m excited to be a part of the enthusiastic team of In2IT Technologies. I look forward to continuing the growth story globally and building strong customer values. “

Since its inception, In2IT Technologies has been growing in leaps and bounds to emerge as one of the fastest growing IT companies across the globe. In2IT Technologies is currently on a global expansion spree with plans to expand to continental Europe by the end of the year. Having offices across USA, South Africa, India, Singapore, Australia, Kenya and Dubai, among many others, the company is highly focused on Digital, Managed Services and Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM).