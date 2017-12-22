iValue is ‘Upcoming Partner of the Year’ for CA Technologies

iValue Info Solutions, a leader in the digital asset protection and data, network and application management (DNA of every business), announced that it has been awarded with ‘Upcoming Partner of the Year’ by CA at their Transformers Partner Summit 2017 held recently in Bentota , Sri Lanka.

The award recognizes iValue’s distinctive approach in addressing the need of emerging enterprise segment and exemplary reach in tier-2 cities for CA Technologies’ Privilege Access Management and Service Desk Manager (SDM) services.

The Privilege Access Management ensures high level of security, where users can securely access their critical IT resources without gaining a footprint on the network-while monitoring all the activities across the entire IT infrastructure. The Service Desk Manager provides organizations the capabilities to help streamline support operations for advanced user experience. iValue and its partner ecosystem, empowers enterprises to manage, monitor and streamline operations with these unique offerings by CA Technologies.

“CA offerings relevance to iValue’s portfolio helping its Customers in their Digital transformation journey has enabled in this early recognition and credit goes to our partner eco system for quickly taking advantage at their customer base,” said Subodh Anchan, Director – Alliances at iValue InfoSolutions.

CA Technologies signed iValue InfoSolutions as Value Added Distributor (VAD) for India and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region last year to grow the emerging enterprise market to address customers’ needs in their digital transformation journey.