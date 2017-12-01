Ixia Achieves AWS Networking Competency & APN Advanced Technology Partner Status

Ixia, a Keysight Business and a leading provider of network testing, visibility, and security solutions, today announced that the company has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Networking Competency Status for the Networking Management category with its CloudLens Visibility Platform by demonstrating expertise and technical proficiency in providing a solution that assists enterprises with adopting, developing, and deploying networks in AWS.

The AWS Competency Program is designed to highlight AWS Partner Network (APN) partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in specialized solution areas. Attaining an AWS Competency allows AWS Partner Network (APN) members to differentiate themselves to customers by showcasing expertise in a specific solution area.

To achieve this status, Ixia first achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the APN, which required Ixia’s CloudLens solution to undergo rigorous evaluations by AWS to meet the stringent APN technical validation criteria for reliability, security, performance, and product architecture. For Networking Competency status, CloudLens underwent further evaluations and technical validation specific to the Network Management category, which included:

Network health information

Network visualization

Capability to alert and notify on network issues

Achieving AWS Networking Competency status differentiates Ixia as an APN member that provides specialized software designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex networking projects in AWS. To receive the designation, Ixia successfully demonstrated its deep expertise and experience with AWS, as well as the ability of Ixia CloudLens to facilitate faster, improved, and more secure application workload performance on AWS.

Ixia CloudLens is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution available online 24/7 that delivers end-to-end cloud visibility. CloudLens was designed from the ground up to retain the benefits of the cloud – elastic scale, flexibility, and agility – while enabling security, analytics, and forensics tools to acquire needed packet-level data.

CloudLens Public enables AWS customers to:

Use any operating system, Windows or Linux

Help ensure performance of security and monitoring tools with automated, elastic scale

Optimize security and provide an enhanced level of insight

“Achieving both AWS Networking Competency and Advanced Technology Partner Status in the APN is a tremendous achievement for Ixia and one of which we are justifiably proud,” said Scott Register, Vice President of Product Management at Ixia. “Ixia’s CloudLens solution delivers the visibility our customers need for compliance and security, and we are excited to advance our relationship with AWS in demonstrating our cloud services.”