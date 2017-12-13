Juniper Networks Announced Advancements to Its Cybersecurity Platform

Juniper Networks announced advancements to its leading cybersecurity platform to help security teams save time, simplify operations and speed time to remediation.

Targeted attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and organizations of all sizes are now challenged by cybersecurity risks across diverse locations, clouds and functions. The resulting “always on” nature of cybercrime puts strain on understaffed security teams that are already bogged down by manual processes and complex policies, as revealed in a recent study from Juniper Networks and Vanson Bourne. The impacts are delayed understanding of threats and slower time to remediation. Automation and machine learning can help shorten the time requirements of repetitive tasks and augment human involvement, however, a majority of respondents in a recent survey from Juniper Networks and Ponemon Institute felt that cyber automation will never fully replace human involvement and expertise.

These factors have led to an increased need for simplicity and speed. To address this urgency, Juniper Networks today revealed new advancements to its cybersecurity platform that will deliver simplified operations with policy management efficiencies, on-premises malware defense with threat behavior analytics and one-touch mitigation and adaptive enforcement across diverse environments. These additions will improve the way security professionals interact with their systems and save time through automation while still maintaining human control.

Juniper’s newly announced advancements in cybersecurity, combined with the automation, machine learning and real-time intelligence features of its unified Software-Defined Secure Networks (SDSN) platform, will help organizations protect themselves by staying ahead of threats and minimizing the cost of a breach.

“At Juniper, we feel that automation is a key to better protect enterprise networks. The traditional manual processes are labor intensive and inefficient, leading to wasted time and resources. Juniper’s new SDSN cybersecurity platform enhancements will allow already stretched security teams to save money and time to remediation, leveraging the benefits of automation while still relying on the extensive expertise of security professionals,” Mihir Maniar, vice president of security product management, Juniper Networks.