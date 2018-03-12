Kaspersky Lab outlines Threat Management & Defense landscape at CISO Summit

Kaspersky Lab, a global cybersecurity company, presented an insightful topic on the Threat Management and Defense landscape in India at the ongoing CISO Summit. Held at the Westin Hotel in Mumbai on March 9 and 10, the CISO Summit brought together the most important names from the world of Information Security. Kaspersky Lab’s Shrenik Bhayani and Leonard Sim spoke from their rich experience on the subject.

Shrenik Bhayani, GM – South Asia, heads the subcontinent operations and has 17 years of experience across channel sales, distribution, business development, solution designs and support services. Mr. Leonard Sim, Head – Presales for APAC Region, leads Kaspersky’s sales and team of engineers in the region and comes with over 15 years of experience in cyber security. Together, and bolstered by Kaspersky’s solid position of leadership in Asia, they spoke in great detail about the Threat Management and Defense landscape in India and the world. In the audience, were august industry names from the government and other large corporations.

After giving a brief overview on India’s Threat Incidents, Shrenik proceeded to outline the primary and most common targets for hackers, viz. Telecom, Medicine, Finance and State Sectors. He further elaborated how companies can stay ahead of these threats, and how Kaspersky’s cutting-edge solutions have thwarted numerous such threats that have potentially saved companies across the world billions of dollars. Leonard added how Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack platform has yielded great results and the benefits of its Adaptive Security Network.

They explained in their presentation about how India is affected by these threats through numbers. India has 27.4% users who were affected by web-borne threats, 62.7% users were attacked by local threats. They informed that India ranks at 33rd place worldwide in web-borne threats, 37th place worldwide in attacks by local threats and on 13th place in incidents with malicious hosts located in India.

Said Shrenik Bhayani, GM, Kaspersky Lab (South Asia), “The CISO Summit is an extremely important stage for all of us in the information security sector. Not only does it allow us to meet our colleagues, but helps us address the grave challenges that we need to counter. At Kaspersky, we have immense experience of Threat Management, having achieved 100% success rate with zero false positives for advance threats last quarter. The key to our success has been in staying ahead of the game and foreseeing problems that probably don’t even exist right now. It was a very fulfilling session and we gained immense insight from hearing our contemporaries speak, too”

The exclusive by-invitation only CISO Summit had about 100 esteemed participants from all over India. Kaspersky Lab is a regular participant at industry events where it ensures that they always speak of the current landscape, which helps it to pave the path for the future for thousands of their clients. Kaspersky offers advanced cyber security solutions for homes, small businesses, medium businesses and large enterprises, with its portfolio of over a number of products.