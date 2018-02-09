Kaspersky Lab participates in the 8th edition of the annual event by ISODA 2018

From February 1-4, 2018, Kaspersky Lab participated in ISODA’s Tech Summit, hosted in the national capital of Malaysia-Kuala Lumpur. ISODA is India’s prime body representing resellers of packaged software products in India. Founded with the objective of leading the way in software solutions in India, ISODA conducts numerous events all year to keep the software community well-knit and engaged.

The eight edition of the annual event by Infotech Software Dealers Association (ISODA) Tech Summit saw the following as their theme this year -Tipping Point: Breaching the finance barrier.

Shrenik Bhayani, General Manager, Kaspersky Lab (South Asia), shared the highlights of the cybersecurity industry with his co-participants at the Summit through his presentation.

Other important points discussed were traditional and online crime groups working together from around the globe. Industrial control system: SCADA and how it is under probable attack and threat predictions for SMEs. He also briefly discussed his plan of focusing on building his channel partner strength and achieving great heights for Kaspersky Lab with their help.

“There will always be cyber criminals’ activities attacking organizations, even with the existence of cyber security companies. This is similar with the fact that there will always be criminals, even with the existence of police organizations. Most importantly, organizations must be ready for these attacks, hopefully to detect, prevent, predict and respond by activating the right business recovery plans to minimize the damage,” said Shrenik while concluding his presentation.

The marquee event was attended by CEOs and owners of India’s leading enterprise channel companies. Senior executives of technology vendors (as sponsors) not only attend the summit but also shared their respective industry highlights with each other.

The evening came to a close with business networking, discussing on the year ahead with endless enthusiasm and the experts of their respective fields continued to share their expertise of the industry.