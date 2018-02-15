Kaspersky Lab’s Training for Hunting Advanced Malware Available in APAC Now

Kaspersky Lab Global Research & Analysis Team will be conducting a training course to “Hunt APTs with Yara like a Great Ninja” from 19 – 21 March 2018. Organised by Coseinc and held in conjunction with Syscan360 Singapore, this 3-day course will take place in Sofitel Singapore City Centre, Singapore.

“If you’ve ever wondered how to master Yara and how to achieve a new level of knowledge in APT detection, mitigation and response, it all breaks down to a couple of secret ingredients. One of them is the skills to create effective Yara rules to hunt advanced malware. This training will lead you through real case scenarios and you will be able to try your skills to catch some of the most sophisticated threats”, Vitaly Kamluk, one of the trainers notes.

Vitaly has been involved in Malware research at Kaspersky Lab since 2005. In 2008, he was appointed Senior Antivirus Expert, before going on to become Director of the EEMEA Research Centre in 2009. In 2014, he was seconded to the INTERPOL Global Complex for Innovation in Singapore, where he works in the INTERPOL Digital Crime Center specializing in malware reverse engineering, digital forensics and cybercrime investigation.