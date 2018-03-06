KPIT wins multiple accolades at Dassault Systèmes 2018 Value Solutions Sales Convention

KPIT Technologies, a global technology company specializing in IT consulting and product engineering, announced that it won multiple awards at the Dassault Systemes’ 2018 Value Solutions Sales Convention Americas, held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

KPIT was awarded ‘Key Team Win of the Year’ for work on behalf of its client, Soucy Group, a Canada based manufacturer and supplier of components for recreational, industrial, agricultural and defence vehicles. Soucy is implementing Manufacturing Execution System (MES) as a first step towards realization of its smart manufacturing vision. KPIT was partner of choice for implementing Dassault Delmia Apriso to improve productivity, genealogy, traceability, and quality on the manufacturing floor. Vinayak Kelkar, Digital Manufacturing Lead for North America at KPIT, along with Soufiane Ben-Tekaya, Director of Sales at Dassault Systemes, and Satish Kumar, Head of Delivery and Smart Manufacturing at KPIT, received the award.