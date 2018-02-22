Limelight Networks Introduces New Digital Rights Management Service

Limelight Networks, Inc. announced the addition of an integrated Digital Rights Management (DRM) solution to its Video Delivery Services that simplifies the encryption and delivery of content in all popular DRM formats while significantly reducing the costs of managing and storing the encrypted content.

Revenues lost to online piracy will nearly double between 2016 and 2022 to $51.6 billion[1]. Limelight’s new Multi-DRM On the Fly solution makes it easier than ever for content distributors to control what end users can do with video and audio streams such as sharing, recording, or viewing only.

Unlike other approaches that force their customers to act as systems integrators and deploy and maintain their own license servers, Limelight’s Multi-DRM On the Fly includes all the server-based licensing, software, and implementation services needed for quick deployment. The combination of licensing, authentication, and video player capabilities makes it easy to use digital rights management to protect valuable online streaming media content without complex integrations or managing multiple vendors. Customers get a complete DRM solution integrated with Limelight’s Content Delivery Network along with full implementation support.

With Limelight’s Multi-DRM On the Fly, video on-demand content is stored as a single master file and automatically encoded in HLS or MPEG-DASH format with Google Widevine, Microsoft PlayReady or Apple FairPlay DRM encryption as it’s requested by viewers. Other DRM solutions require content to be pre-encrypted and stored in multiple streaming and DRM formats. By encoding and encrypting content “on the fly” to match each viewer’s specific device requirements, Limelight reduces costs by eliminating the pre-encryption and storage of multiple different DRMs and video formats.

“Limelight’s Multi-device Media Delivery (MMD) On-Demand (OD) is trusted by some of the world’s leading content distributors. MMD OD simplifies the creation and distribution of video on demand content by automatically transmuxing MP4 files into streaming media formats. The addition of Multi-DRM On the Fly capabilities to MMD OD makes it easier to secure content without worrying about which browser, device, or platform is being used,” said Steve Miller-Jones, Senior Director of Product Management at Limelight Networks. “Limelight continues to focus on helping customers monetize their video content by simplifying the management of DRM protected content and delivering the lowest video rebuffe rates in the industry.”