McAfee Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management for Seventh Consecutive Year

McAfee announced that for the seventh consecutive year, Gartner, Inc. has named the company a Leader in the “Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management.”

“We are proud to once again be recognized by Gartner and believe it marks our exceptional performance in enabling effective cybersecurity operations,” said Raja Patel, vice president and general manager of corporate products at McAfee. “Investing in solutions for the security operations center (SOC) is a key part of McAfee’s strategy offering customers the most advanced and robust control points of a modern cybersecurity architecture—endpoint and cloud—with actionable threat intelligence, analytics and orchestration enabled by an open ecosystem.”

According to Gartner, “the SIEM Leaders quadrant is composed of vendors that provide products that are a strong functional match to general market requirements, have been the most successful in building an installed base and revenue stream within the SIEM market, and have a relatively high viability rating (due to SIEM revenue or SIEM revenue in combination with revenue from other sources). In addition to providing technology that is a good match to current customer requirements, Leaders also show evidence of superior vision and execution for emerging and anticipated requirements. They typically have relatively high market share and/or strong revenue growth, and have demonstrated positive customer feedback for effective SIEM capabilities and related service and support.”

Today, many SOC teams find they don’t have the staff and expertise to keep up with the growing number of threats that need to be triaged. McAfee research found that one quarter of alerts go under-investigated, which results in moderate or severe harm to the business. Organizations often look to augment their staffing to fill the gap in alert coverage, only to find themselves thwarted by a gap in available expertise.