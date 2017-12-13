Mojo Networks Rolls Highly Secure & Scalable Cloud to Accelerate WiFi initiatives

Mojo Networks is all set to roll out a cloud infrastructure dedicated to India’s mega WiFi initiatives. With Government’s focus on digitization of India, all the mega WiFi initiatives are in need of massively scalable, easy to use and secure WiFi. Mojo Networks meets these requirements with its innovative cloud-managed, high-performance secure WiFi.

The partnership of Mojo Networks with Reliance Jio, one of the leading mobile service providers in India, and with QuadGen Wireless, a premier global technical solutions provider across Wireless, Transport, and Evolved Packet Core domains are brilliant examples of cloud-managed massively scalable secure WiFi meeting these requirements.

Says C.S. Rao, Founder & CEO of QuadGen Wireless, “Mojo Cloud Managed WiFi is one solution with many answers for carrier grade WiFi industry. Mojo WiFi technology eliminates the cost and complexity of the traditional controller-based architecture that makes it best suited for connecting villages, smart cities and other public WiFi requirements. The solution is not only simple to configure but very swift to roll out. Besides being a good product, Mojo customer engagement makes them approachable and a better partner.”

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), a premier Graduate School for Industrial Engineering and Management located in Mumbai, embarked upon a program to provide ubiquitous WiFi across the campus for students and faculty. 75% of NITIE campus has been covered with Mojo WiFi and the team is launching next phase to cover 100% of the campus.

Says Prof Karuna Jain – Director of NITIE, “Mojo’s cloud-based WiFi solution has met our requirements well, especially robustness, capacity, security and heavy duty usage of WiFi by students and the excellent support provided by Mojo team.”

Mojo cloud WiFi platform is easy to deploy and provides fail-safe operation. With advanced features like graphical troubleshooting, WiFi user analytics and social engagement, Cognitive WiFi™ – Mojo’s cloud-managed WiFi solution, applies artificial intelligence to the wireless network at a degree that is only possible by harnessing the limitless computing power and storage capacity of the cloud. The result is a brilliant self-driving network that enables businesses to achieve stellar network performance and unsurpassed data protection, while reducing IT costs and minimizing time spent on network troubleshooting.

On this occasion Kiran Deshpande, Co–Founder & President – Mojo Networks said, “India faces a daunting task in accelerating digitization. At Mojo Networks, we’re committed to providing next generation WiFi to BharatNet, The National Knowledge Network and India’s Smart cities with our massively scalable carrier-class WiFi that’s the only one with best in class security to protect country’s digital infrastructure from WiFi-based cyber attacks. WiFi has been hacked not once but multiple times in India and, therefore, needs the best in class WiFi security technology. Mojo invented wireless intrusion detection and prevention technology that’s used by leading enterprises and Governments around the world. We are keen to showcase a novel and robust WiFi technology for India’s digitization.”

“We at Mojo Networks are revolutionizing WiFi through the power of the cloud and open standards. We liberate networks from proprietary hardware and utilize the power of machine learning and AI to deliver cognitive capabilities for troubleshooting and analytics. By splitting data and management planes, Mojo WiFi is a self-driving network that is remarkably simple to deploy and operate and reliable at a massive scale. Mojo Network’s innovations empower IT with better user experiences, more options, and more velocity, all at much lower costs” says Pravin Bhagwat, Co–founder and CTO, Mojo Networks.