More than 700 industry experts attended CLOUDSEC 2017 in Mumbai

CLOUDSEC held its seventh annual event in Mumbai. Hosted by Trend Micro Incorporated, CLOUDSEC 2017gathered more than 700 industry experts from across the globe to meet renowned industry thought-leaders who shared their insights to the business community. Over 20 eminent speakers provided next-generation solutions, and instructed the organizations to ‘Level-Up’ their fight against cybercriminals.

“Security can no longer be considered as an after-thought in the larger scheme of things, rather it should be a well-thought out investment by enterprises, looking to catapult themselves in a competitive and technology-driven environment. Companies need to adopt stringent measures to stay ahead of cyber criminals,” said Dhanya Thakkar, Managing Director and Vice President, APAC, Trend Micro.

He further added, “CLOUDSEC is the best platform for attendees to build their threat intelligence and improvise their knowledge through the track sessions, panel discussion and other activities. It gives them the opportunity to know and be aware of the latest security strategies and the ways to protect against the attackers.”

Present at the event, Nilesh Jain, Country Manager (India and SAARC), Trend Micro said, “Targeted attacks, Ransomware and Business Email Compromise (BEC) are some of the newer and stealthier security challenges faced by enterprises of today. As the cloud and the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem become more interconnected, it is essential for organizations to reevaluate and redefine their understanding of threats, risks, and solutions in an ever-changing landscape.”

During the event, Bill McGee, Senior Vice President of Hybrid Cloud Security, Trend Micro, offered insights on the latest and upcoming trends in cloud computing, which may challenge current information security mindset and practices? Simon Piff, Vice President of Security Practice, IDC, explained the future of IT security technologies and focused on the structural changes organizations need to make to ensure that the depth of innovation can be best leveraged to create a holistic and robust enterprise security strategy and Sunil Varkey, Vice President and CISO, Wipro Technologies, elaborated on trust and assurance, in the digital world.

Also present at the event was, Christophe Durand, Police Senior Superintendent, Interpol Global Complex for innovation (IGCI) who explained how an enhanced attribution process could help in mitigating the cyber risk. Vishal Salvi, Chief Information Security Officer, Infosys, shared his perspective on Ransomware and how companies need to treat data protection proactively, getting the right solutions and processes in place to prepare for the inevitable attack.

The event concluded with a closing keynote on evolving era of cloud by Nilesh Jain, Country Manager (India and SAARC), Trend Micro; Mohit Pande, Country Manager – India, Google Cloud and Arun Kumar Parameswaran, Managing Director, VMware India, who were the panelists.