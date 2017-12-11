Mphasis Selects Fortinet to Deliver Advanced Threat Protection and Secure Data Networks in Virtualized Platform to Service its Customers

Fortinet announced that Mphasis, a leading IT solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, has selected Fortinet Security Fabric solutions to deliver high-performance, advanced threat protection to its network spanning8 locations in India and servicing over 22,000 corporate users. Mphasis serves customers around the world from industries such as government, financial services, telecom, logistics and technology, helping them transform their business through advanced cloud network and application services and through the use of big data to improve operations.

Mphasis was conducting a network infrastructure upgrade and wanted to consolidate primary firewall capabilities across all its data centers, including client and other indirect business networks. The company also wanted to take this opportunity to modernize and utilize advanced security features to enable business in a more secure and controlled way to drive user-based policies supporting new cloud-hosted application access.

To meet compliance, Mphasis needed to segmentand secure every customer’s network with an enterprise firewall.This was cumbersome to configure on Mphasis’ previoussecurity technology. Updating firewall policies for customers with changing requirements, like expansion of applications and workloads in the cloud, was also time consuming on those appliances.

Meanwhile, the rapidly changing cybersecurity threat environment in the current connected world had made the protection of clients’ sensitive data urgent. Mphasis decided to prioritize the safeguarding of its IT infrastructure and to deliver advanced threat protection beyond traditional IT security.

Debashis Singh, Senior Vice President & CIO,Mphasis, said, “Reliable and responsive network access is critical to our ability to service customers. By partnering with Fortinet, we were able to deploy a network architecture that could deliver data with greater security, performance and redundancy. This helps us tremendously in enabling business expansion and delivering secure cloud applications access and virtualized, consolidated infrastructure to meet the evolving networking needs of our customer base.”