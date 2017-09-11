NEC announced Annual Environmental Report 2017

NEC Corporation announced the release of its Annual Environmental Report 2017 and its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report 2017, reflecting the activities and the achievements supporting the Environment, Society and Government (ESG) from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017 (hereafter FY2017).

The Annual Environmental Report shares common purpose with global environmental movements such as the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals, and highlights NEC’s Long-Term Environmental Plan (NEC Group Environmental Management Action Plan 2020/2030) announced in July 2016, as well as the progress towards environmental management goals announced in July 2014 as part of addressing climate change.

The CSR Report provides an outline of activities and goals in pursuit of sustainable management, focusing on society and governance. As society’s expectations towards global enterprises such as NEC increase, NEC has begun to prioritize sustainable development in cooperation with experts in the field, including activities that address human rights and supply chain management. Please see below for further detail on these initiatives.