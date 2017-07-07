NEC Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2017 Asia Pacific Integrated Biometrics Solutions for Public Safety Leadership Award

NEC Corporation announced that it has been conferred the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Integrated Biometrics Solutions for Public Safety Leadership Award. The award recognizes NEC for its technical leadership and growth performance in 2016 in Asia Pacific for the Biometrics solutions segment.

Urban planners today are faced with greater challenges than before. While digitization of the environment and business landscape brings enormous benefits, there are unprecedented risks that agencies, corporations and citizens become exposed to.

NEC addresses their concerns with a wide and established product portfolio to support the authorities in public safety. Its solutions have been widely deployed in security checkpoints, police checks and border controls in many countries across the Asia Pacific region.

Its on-going development and advancement in biometrics have evolved to include facial recognition technology to bring security to the next level. At the same time, supplementing biometrics solutions with video analytics offers a lot more information to derive meaningful insights that have not been possible before.

“NEC is a pioneer in multimodal biometrics authentication. Its advanced facial recognition technology solution employs one of the most cutting edge technologies in the world. With no direct interaction with people, facial recognition is among the least invasive method of assessing individuals. In particular, NEC’s NeoFace Watch Solution is instrumental in identifying suspects in border controls and public places who have been registered as being involved in suspicious activities by the authorities,” noted Ajay Sunder, Vice President, ICT, Asia Pacific, Frost & Sullivan.

“The award is recognition for our proven solutions and validates our expertise in the public safety sector. NEC is committed to providing the best-in-class technology to law enforcement, border security and governments globally to create better cities and keep communities safe,” said Tan Boon Chin, Managing Director, Global Safety Division, NEC Corporation.

As one of the pioneers of cutting edge biometric technology, NEC has been involved in the development of facial recognition technology for more than 30 years. NEC’s NeoFace, part of NEC’s suite of AI technologies, is a facial recognition engine boasting the world’s highest authentication accuracy for real-time investigations. NEC’s facial recognition technology has been introduced to more than 40 countries globally.