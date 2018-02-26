Neron Informatics Announced as Winner at the 8th edition of Aegis Graham Bell Award

Neron Informatics was announced as winner in “Innovation in Green Telecom” category for their innovation “ONYX” at Aegis Graham Bell Award 2017, honoring the best innovation in the ICT domain in India. Neron has been applauded as winner at the 8th edition of Aegis Graham Bell Award at NDMC Convention Center, New Delhi.

Aegis Graham Bell has been promoting innovations and entrepreneurship in Telecom, Data Science, Smart City Solution, Cyber Security, Digital India, Cloud and Mobility. AGBA has been rewarding those who made outstanding contribution in these fields since 7 years with a vision to foster and stimulate innovators, for India to become a nucleus of innovations.

The Core concept behind Onyx CXM is based on consolidation of four major Industry requirements, those are 1) Basic SIP IP-PBX, 2) Advanced Telephony, 3) 3rd Party integration and 4) Business Apps; into a Single working system that can be managed in a friendly manner.

“Getting nominated for Aegis Graham Bell Awards is an incredible honor, particularly when the strength of the competition is so extraordinary. But to win against such strong competition is just amazing. I am humbled, but incredibly proud too. With so many innovations to choose from, the judges must have had an unbelievably difficult job to select the winner and I’d like to thank all of them for recognising the innovations that Neron presented. Every time I look at it, I’ll be reminded of this moment and how much it means to me, to us. All said and done, let’s not forget that awards are not simply about winners and losers; they tell us a lot about our industry too and as long as there are awards like Aegis Graham Bell around with such competition, we don’t need to worry about the future of Telecom Industry. This award I’m accepting for my team/myself/my company and of course on behalf of Telecom Industry. From where we stand, the future of Telecom Industry looks bright,” said, Dev Kumar, Chief Technical Officer, Neron Informatics Pvt. Ltd.