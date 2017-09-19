NETGEAR Expanding Orbi Home Tri-band WiFi System with two new offerings

NETGEAR, Inc. is expanding its multi-award winning Orbi Home Tri-band WiFi System with two new offerings designed specifically for smaller to mid-sized homes. These new additions join the CES 2017 Innovation Award Honoree Orbi WiFi System (RBK50)

As customers demand better WiFi throughout their home, these new Orbi systems address a broad range of home environments, from apartments and lofts to single family homes and sprawling estates. NETGEAR is also introducing new form factors for Orbi that provide even more choice of style and flexibility of WiFi placement so more customers can enjoy WiFi on every inch of their property. NETGEAR Orbi is a driving force behind the growth of Home WiFi Systems, and these two new systems demonstrate NETGEAR’s commitment to and leadership in the WiFi System category.

As the inventor and market leader of the WiFi Range Extender category, NETGEAR knows that a significant percentage of consumers prefer the flexibility of a wall-plug form factor, especially when placed in common areas such as hallways and kitchens. The new RBK30 Orbi Tri-band WiFi kit with its wall-plug satellite is particularly well suited to address this segment of the market.

Lauded for its innovative design and engineering, Orbi by NETGEAR has a unique, industry-first Tri-band architecture with a dedicated 5GHz wireless connection between the router and satellite, which provides both reliable WiFi coverage and maximum internet speed throughout your home with a single network name. These new Orbi Systems all deliver industry-leading 802.11ac AC2200 WiFi speeds up to 2.2Gbps, so you can enjoy seamless WiFi everywhere in your home and around your property, without dead zones – from the attic to the basement, patio to garage, front yard to back garden — even while streaming 4K HD video content or other bandwidth-gobbling multimedia.

“Today, WiFi is considered to be as critical as any other home utility. With this new expanded portfolio of Orbi Tri-band WiFi systems, we are introducing solutions to provide the best WiFi for an even broader range of households. We believe that no one should be without the best WiFi experience available,” said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager, India and SAARC, NETGEAR. “With our patented industry-first Tri-band WiFi provided by the Orbi WiFi systems, you can now enjoy optimum WiFi performance even at the furthest edge of your property. So, go ahead and binge-watch the latest streaming series in the basement TV room while the kids are enjoying rapid-fire online gaming from their room upstairs.”

“Each of these new Orbi systems with AC2200 WiFi are faster than competitive products with legacy AC1200 WiFi,” continued Marthesh. “Furthermore, all Orbi home WiFi systems are Tri-band versus the competition which is dual band mesh. Due to the use of the innovative Tri-band technology, multiple independent reviewers and testers around the world have proven that Orbi WiFi systems deliver far superior performance for more simultaneously streaming devices.”