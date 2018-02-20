Netgear Launches Nighthawk X6S Tri-Band Gigabit Router With AC4000

The Nighthawk X6S Tri-Band Gigabit Router comes from the family of award-winning Nighthawk® X6 Tri-Band WiFi Router. The Nighthawk® X6S AC4000 Tri-Band Gigabit WiFi Router with MU-MIMO (R8000P) now offers faster WiFi, a more powerful processor, and multi-user MIMO technology for improved performance and blazing-fast speeds when simultaneously streaming to multiple devices. It even supports voice commands for your home WiFi network through the Amazon Alexa voice service platform.

The Nighthawk X6S Router with breakthrough tri-band WiFi and MU-MIMO is designed with gaming, streaming, and mobile devices in mind, making it ideal for simultaneous streaming too many WiFi devices in your home. Nighthawk X6S offers the fastest combined WiFi speed up to 4Gbps* and is powered by a next-generation 64-bit 1.8GHz dual core processor with three offload processors. The X6S is built to support gigabit WAN-to-LAN speeds for you to enjoy the fastest wired and WiFi speeds throughout your home with less lag and less buffering as you game, stream and surf. With standard Nighthawk router features such as NETGEAR genie remote access, Ready CLOUD and Open VPN, you can access and control the X6S from anywhere. You can also easily manage it through spoken commands if you have an Alexa voice service-enabled product such as the Amazon Echo speaker or the Amazon Fire TV voice remote.

The powerful combination of innovative features in Nighthawk X6S ensures that every device is assigned to the WiFi band where it can connect at its maximum possible speed. With Smart Connect, intelligent selection of the fastest WiFi band is completed for every device, ensuring that your devices are automatically connected to the best available band. The result is that faster devices perform unhindered by slower ones, perfect for today’s homes with their combination of new and old WiFi devices. This network load balancing and segmentation enables the X6S to mitigate interference, especially useful as Internet of Things (IoT) devices become more widespread in smart homes. Laptops, tablets, phones, TVs, game consoles, smart home devices, and IP security cameras are given a performance boost so consumers can roam freely and enjoy strong WiFi coverage while downloading, streaming, and gaming — anywhere in and around the home.