NETGEAR Launches Orbi Pro Tri-band WiFi System For Small Businesses In India

NETGEAR brings in the Orbi Pro WiFi System to provide growing businesses with secure, reliable, and blazing fast WiFi. The Orbi™ Pro Tri-band WiFi System for Small Businesses by NETGEAR (SRK60) with patented Fastlane3 technology joins the award-winning Orbi Tri-Band Home WiFi System product family as the industry’s first purpose-built WiFi solution specifically designed for small business owners to install themselves.

Orbi Pro is the perfect WiFi solution for commercial locations such as professional offices, restaurants, retail, or bed and breakfast inns, which would benefit from easy to set up WiFi. With Orbi Pro, there is no wiring, professional installation, or added IT costs.

“Today numerous small businesses would find value in having WiFi for their guests, employees and business systems, but the cost and complexity of setting up and managing such a network is beyond their means. With the new Orbi Pro Tri-band WiFi System, DIY feature allows anyone to set up separate WiFi for guests, employees and business traffic. The product is designed to complement office décor as well,” stated Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India & SAARC, NETGEAR.