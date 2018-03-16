NETGEAR Unveils JGS516PE – ProSAFE Plus 16 Ports Switch with PoE

NETGEAR has rolled out JGS516PE ProSAFE Plus 16 ports switch with PoE. The company’s newly launched JGS516PE ProSAFE Plus 16 ports switch with PoE comes in a variety of configurations ranging from 5 port desktop to 48 port rackmount. Some models support Powerover-Ethernet (PoE) and can power devices such as IP phones, IP surveillance cameras and wireless access points with just an Ethernet cable.

The switches are perfect for low cost PoE deployments. They are the perfect upgrade from the plug-and-play unmanaged switch, delivering essential networking features at a very affordable price.

The switch also comes as an ideal upgrade for SMB network combining management capability with higher speed and better performance. Also with half of the ports offering support for PoE, these PoE Smart Managed Plus models are the most cost-efficient Gigabit Ethernet solution for converged networks where PoE support is needed, but isn’t necessary on all ports.

VLAN: Segment network into smaller groups for more secure and efficient use of network resources.

QoS: For optimized network performance and better delivery of mission-critical traffic such as voice and video.

IGMP Snooping: For improved network efficiency on delivering multicast traffic Link Aggregation.

Port Mirroring: For better and quicker network diagnostics and troubleshooting Cable Test Easily identify bad Ethernet cables. JGS516PE ProSAFE Plus 16 ports switch is available through authorized NETGEAR partners, other reseller channels and ecommerce portals.