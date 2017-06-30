Netmagic Bags 2017 Frost & Sullivan India Digital Transformation

Netmagic, an NTT Communications company and India’s leading Managed Hosting and Cloud Services provider, today announced that the Company has been named the Managed Hybrid Cloud Service Provider of the Year at the Frost & Sullivan India Digital Transformation Awards 2017. The Company received the award for its outstanding performance, market leadership, and new technologies application in cloud services.

Frost & Sullivan Digital Transformation Awards celebrate the contributions and achievements of companies – rising above the competition and achieved landmarks to deliver business outcomes using Digital technologies and techniques. The award recipients were judged on a variety of parameters that included revenue growth, market share growth, product portfolio diversity, key achievements, and Go-to-Market strategy. It involved in-depth primary interviews with various industry participants and secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. An elite panel of jury members comprising prominent CIOs/CTOs from the industry evaluated the compiled data and incorporated the end-user perspective. Frost & Sullivan then presented the Awards to companies that received the highest industry rank in each category.

Congratulating Netmagic on winning the award, Benoy CS, Director & Business Unit Head, Digital Transformation (ICT) Practice – Frost & Sullivan, said, “Enterprises are seeking to enter newer business models and drive innovative services. Netmagic leverages its heritage and extensive skills in data centre managed services to help enterprises develop roadmaps and blueprints that align their data centre architecture with business objectives. A key element of this approach is Netmagic’s ability to assess, design, and implement these capabilities utilizing deep knowledge in technology, process, and industry with the goal of ensuring effective transformation, uninterrupted business operations, and operational excellence.”

Netmagic services portfolio spans a large spectrum offering various models of cloud – Public, Private, Hybrid, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) services coupled with cloud infrastructure assessment, migration planning, infrastructure design and architecture, security risk assessments and compliance adherence.

“We are truly humbled and elated on winning the award. We are thankful to the Frost & Sullivan team and the CIO jury community for reposing their continued faith in us,” said Sharad Sanghi, Managing Director & CEO of Netmagic (An NTT Communications Company) “The award reconfirms our continued leadership in Cloud domain, where we have received accolades from both the end user community as well as the industry analysts over the years.”