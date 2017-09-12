Netmagic Powers its Cloud offerings with NetApp SolidFire

Netmagic announced that the Company has deployed NetApp’s SolidFireall-flash scale-out storage system at five of its datacenters in India, to support its Cloud offerings with automated and scalable guaranteed application performance. NetApp’s SolidFire, a next-generation storage architecture that provides enterprise IT businesses an access to agile, scalable, on-demand storage infrastructure that delivers predictable, cost-effective performance in the cloud.

NetApp SolidFire is the next-generation storage architecture that enables businesses’ IT infrastructure quickly and seamlessly at scale, while enhancing developer productivity and improving time-to-market of new applications through simplified storage operations at the same time.

“We are delighted to partner with NetApp that enables our customers to leverage our Cloud infrastructure with their high-performance and scalable storage infrastructure. This significantly adds to our value proposition in the market when organizations are demanding IT transformation without operational overheads and silo Storage Capacity management,” said Sharad Sanghi, Managing Director & CEO, Netmagic (An NTT Communications Company). “The enhanced capabilities of the on-demand storage services based on the NetApp’s Solidfire platform will help our customers grow their storage infrastructure seamlessly and in a granular way both in terms of capacity as well as performance to cope up with their growing needs.”

Anil Valluri, President, NetApp India& SAARC said, “For NetApp, Netmagic is both a partner and customer and we are deeply committed to this partnership. We believe that storage is the foundation of any cloud solution and our endeavor is to enable our partners monetize their storage offerings quickly. Our SolidFire storage platform simplifies end-user cloud experiences, while reducing internal complexity with its unique QoS and scale-out architecture which helps realize business results faster.”