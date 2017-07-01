Key market verticals for SDN

SDN solutions are required across the industry verticals and find huge deployment opportunities in the banking and financial sector, government, educational institutions, telecom and IT industries. In the BFSI sector SDN solutions bring down the cost associated with network infrastructure. It helps keep a check on the entire network from a single interface and allocate bandwidth for high-priority applications. As India undertakes rapid digitization exercise, SDN can help Government organizations connect all their agencies under one network.

“Today most educational institutes are Wi-Fi enabled and this advancement comes with an imperative set of network infrastructures. SDN solutions will find easy adoption by such institutions. In addition, Telecom and IT are find good adoption rates as they are the most network-intensive. SDN offerings can help these verticals avoid the traditional bottlenecks and augment the adjustability and programmability of their network” Oracle India.

“SDN enables organizations to use the cloud to overcome traditional hardware problems. The approach empowers business to extend beyond cloud boundaries by creating a network of pooled and automated resources. The payoffs are significant – effective utilization of the existing physical network infrastructure, agility and flexibility resulting from centralized control, and optimization of business-critical workload from deployment of innovative network services” Microsoft India “

“Over the last few years, the adoption of virtualized network appliances has led to a movement towards an increased reliance on software-based network functionality. SDN is an emerging architecture that is dynamic, manageable, cost-effective and adaptable, making it ideal for the high bandwidth, dynamic nature of today’s applications.” Citrix.

“The two big market drivers for our SDN growth. The first is around companies building cloud infrastructures: including service providers and enterprises building their own private and hybrid cloud environments. Some of our recent global customers like UBS and Nike are striving for IT infrastructure to be agile, on-demand and just like the big public cloud providers and are investing heavily to achieve it. The second growth engine comes from the concept of intelligent networks, which means that our customers’ networks can become smarter and have better analytics. While all of this data is being created, network providers are often not tapping into their gold mine of information. Intelligent networks can improve and customize services by allowing network providers to better understand customers and what their interests” Juniper Networks.

SDN has seen a growing adoption from enterprises and mid-market customers as they rapidly move to the cloud to better suit their business needs. New companies successfully emerge, while some incumbents unsuccessfully struggle to transition. But like any major industry trend, the customer benefit is real and we’ve now reached a tipping point where the technology shift is inevitable. There are many markets to which SDN is important. The core SDN principles can be applied to all networking and networking services including security. The technology can be utilized from the datacenter and enterprise to the mobile and wireless networks used by service providers, so the scope is immense.