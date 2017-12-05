Ninad Desai conferred Best Auditor of the Year at IISSM Security and Safety Excellence Awards

Ninad Desai, District Chair – BICSI INDIA, has been conferred the Best Auditor of the Year in the individual excellence category, at the 2017 IISSM Security and Safety Excellence Awards in recognition of his exemplary work and outstanding achievement in IT & ICT infrastructure security and safety initiatives in India and overseas.

Ravishankar Prasad, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology awarded Ninad Desai at the IISSM Global Conclave 2017 India, held at the Manekshaw Convention Centre, New Delhi.

The IISSM Excellence Awards is the premier awards program in the security and safety industry, recognizing innovation and leadership in the professional community. Through the IISSM Excellence Awards, practitioners and professionals in various categories are awarded in recognition of eminence in the field of science & technology, training, education & safety. Award winners are selected by a special awards jury, consisting of eminent members of the industry.

The IISSM Excellence Awards as well as the IISSM Global Conclave is organised yearly in partnership with the ministries of Information and broadcasting, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Micro Small and Medium enterprises to name a few.