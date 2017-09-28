Palo Alto Networks Announces Availability of New Cloud-Based Logging Service

Palo Alto Networks announced the availability of its new cloud-based Logging Service, which allows customers to amass large amounts of their own data from the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform. This new service is designed for machine learning and advanced analytics in order to correlate potential threats and prevent successful cyber breaches.

Cybersecurity products are generating massive amounts of valuable data in the form of logs, which can be used to surface evasive threats. Yet traditional hardware-based log collection comes with administrative overhead and scale limitations that make otherwise useful data unwieldy or unavailable. Complex integrations are often required to utilize stored logs across various security applications, making it difficult to implement cross-product workflows and generate correlated insights.

Today’s organizations require the ability to store, process and analyze as much log data as possible to obtain comprehensive visibility across their infrastructure and convert their data into actionable insights.

With the Palo Alto Networks Logging Service, organizations are no longer restricted by hardware capacity to meet the demands of the business. Logging Service provides a centralized and scalable logging infrastructure without operational overhead, allowing customers to collect log data without local compute and storage limitations. This cloud-based service changes the economics of collecting log data, and makes it affordable to collect and store as much data as required.

Additionally, the forthcoming Palo Alto Networks Application Framework, which will enable customers to rapidly consume and implement a variety of innovative cloud-based security applications, will access and utilize their own valuable log data centrally via Logging Service. This new functionality will extend the capabilities of the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform without requiring additional infrastructure.