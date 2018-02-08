Palo Alto Networks Unveils Comprehensive Cloud Security Offering for All Major Cloud Providers

Palo Alto Networks showcased how it is infusing new cloud capabilities into its Next-Generation Security Platform designed to prevent successful cyberattacks in the cloud. The forthcoming advancements, will provide customers operating in hybrid and multi-cloud environments with a comprehensive, consistent security offering that integrates directly with cloud infrastructure and workloads.

In an upcoming study conducted by ZK Research, 86 percent of respondents indicated that their organization stores and manages data across multiple cloud infrastructure providers. Maintaining a consistent and effective security posture in these multi-cloud environments becomes especially cumbersome because the security capabilities that are native to cloud providers can only be configured to protect the infrastructure for which it was developed. These native capabilities must also be supplemented for effective cyber breach prevention, and failure to do so could leave an organization vulnerable to data loss or exposure.

The cloud evolution demands a new model of cybersecurity that is specifically designed to address its nuances; provide frictionless deployment and management of effective security capabilities; and enable security, operations, networking and development teams to meet the demands of agile organizations.

“Today’s organizations are challenged by the speed at which the shift to public cloud is occurring. Driven by the demands of the business, many organizations deploy cloud infrastructure quickly and develop cloud-based applications without consideration for the cybersecurity implications. The advancements announced today will enable our customers to fully embrace all of the benefits provided by the cloud while ensuring that their critical information is protected and that successful cyberattacks are prevented,” said, Lee Klarich, chief product officer, Palo Alto Networks.