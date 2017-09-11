Perfect Plans to Enter the Communication and Networking Space Globally

Singapore based Perfect, an IT networking company, is set to enter the market space of Communication and Networking domain globally. Perfect plays a significant role in providing technology solutions to their valued customers at a perfect price. Perfect, operates in the rising sector of networking equipment and communication in both active and passive sectors of networking.

Perfect is planning to expand its business to the escalating market globally. Their primary objective is to provide integrated supply chain that will be backed up by the real time services. This will help them to meet the mounting needs of the customers. Perfect has robust teams for Product Management, Sales, Customer Service and Finance, which they believe, will enhance customer satisfaction.

Perfect has a strong base of network, customer reach and operational experience. This will help them to build up an exclusive networking for the small businesses and home. Perfect has set its goal towards imprinting its footprint in the sector of next-gen communication, infotainment and tech solutions. Their investment plans at this moment are specifically targeted towards the SOHO, SMB, SME segments across the sphere. This, in turn, they believe, will augment their networking market, both active and passive.

Perfect’s management team proudly announces its appointment of Bishwajit Sutradhar, Country Director (India& SAARC), Perfect to take ‘Perfect’ to the next level with his rich experience in the field of pure networking and security domain backed by rich work experience in team management , product management , partner relationship management and product distribution skill for Networking and Security domain. Quoted by Satpal Singh Viridi, COO Perfect pte. “We are glad to have Bishwajit Sutradhar on board to take the perfect brand to the next level”. As COO Viridi with his rich global business policies Perfect will be available globally as one of its strong brand into the space of network and communications.

XWorld tech pte. Ltd. Announces the Perfect brand will be distributed by Electro Cheval Technologies pte. Ltd for India and SAARC market.