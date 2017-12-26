QNAP TVS-1282T3 Thunderbolt 3 NAS Honored with Videomaker Magazine’s Coveted “Best Products for 2017” Award for Best Storage

QNAP is thrilled to announce that its popular TVS-1282T3 Thunderbolt 3 NAS won the “Best Storage” award in Videomaker’s Best Products for 2017. The TVS-1282T3 is a uniquely effective storage solution for video content creators that allows local connection to a Mac or PC via Thunderbolt for ultra-fast file transfer alongside simultaneous network connections via 10Gbit or 1Gbit Ethernet.

“It is a great honor to receive the coveted “Best Products for 2017″ award from Videomaker Magazine” said Meiji Chang, General Manager for QNAP, adding “we take great pride in the continued development and evolution of our Thunderbolt NAS line-up and are happy to have our efforts recognized by the great folks at Videomaker. Our latest Thunderbolt 2 and 3 NAS developments, such as the new TS-453BT3 Thunderbolt™ 3 NAS, cover a wide range of budgets and storage requirements for users to take advantage of the many benefits that Thunderbolt provides.”

The TVS-1282T3 is a video producer’s dream come true that provides up to 104TB raw storage capacity by using eight 3.5-inch and four 2.5-inch HDD/SSD drives. Available with an Intel Core i7 7700 processor, up to 64GB RAM, and with dual M.2 slots for caching (M.2 SSD sold separately), the TVS-1282T3 also provides an abundance of ports (four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two 10GbE and four 1GbE) to empower all aspects of video editing and production. The storage capacity of the TVS-1282T3 can also grow to accommodate data and business growth with QNAP’s Expansion units.

While Thunderbolt connectivity is important for video production, data-hungry businesses of all sizes benefit from having a QNAP NAS on their network. Whether you need network-wide backup and data replication, cross-platform file sharing, media transcoding or even enterprise-class data tiering, QNAP has you covered with the broadest lineup of NAS solutions. The QNAP NAS operating system QTS also features a variety of apps to greatly boost potential functionality and usage scenarios, providing exceptional value for users.