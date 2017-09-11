Red Hat Expands Certified Cloud and Service Provider Program Footprint in APAC

Red Hat, Inc. announced that cloud and managed services providers in India, Indonesia, Japan, and Singapore have joined its Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program, helping them to better meet customer needs for cloud-based technologies.

Since its launch in 2015, hundreds of cloud and service providers have achieved designation to deliver Red Hat solutions across the global marketplace. Globally, nine out of the 14 cloud service providers included in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Worldwide are Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Providers. In APAC, some of the newest Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Providers include: Diadem Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India); IndonesianCloud (Indonesia); Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS Co., Ltd. (Japan); Prodevans Technologies (India); and STT Connect (Singapore).

Cloud provider models have expanded beyond multi-tenant public clouds to include private cloud build-outs, Linux container-based infrastructure and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions, and the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program was created to offer additional flexibility to help solution providers better meet customer the needs for cloud-based Red Hat technologies. In 2016, the program won the inaugural Channelnomics Innovation Awards “Partner Program of the Year” distinction.

By using a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider, customers and partners can use custom-developed or third-party ISV applications certified on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and other Red Hat solutions with greater confidence that these applications will function when used on a public cloud or managed service provider. Certain Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Providers also offer Red Hat Cloud Access, enabling customers to more easily migrate eligible, unused subscriptions to cloud environments and realize the benefits of hybrid cloud on select Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Providers. Of the newly named Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Providers, Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS Co., Ltd. is enabled for Red Hat Cloud Access for Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Red Hat awards the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider designation to partners following validation by Red Hat. Each provider must meet certification requirements to demonstrate that they can deliver a safe, scalable, supported and consistent environment for enterprise cloud deployments. The globally-unified program provides customers, ISVs, and partners with the confidence that Red Hat product experts have validated a given partner’s solution so that implementations can begin with a solid foundation.

Andrew Habgood, director, cloud partners, Asia Pacific, Red Hat, said, “We are excited to expand Red Hat’s ecosystem and capitalize on the interest in open hybrid cloud in APAC. The Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program is an important designation, as it can open opportunities for cloud and service providers to differentiate their services, introduce new revenue streams and expand their businesses. We look forward to the continued collaboration with these members of our program as they work to grow their businesses with Red Hat open source solutions.”