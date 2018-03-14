Salesforce announces Salesforce Essentials

Salesforce announced Salesforce Essentials—easy-to-use, intelligent apps for small business teams, built on the world’s #1 CRM platform. The first Essentials apps—Sales Cloud Essentials and Service Cloud Essentials—are available today, enabling every small business to grow and innovate faster with the power of Salesforce.

“There are more than 125 million small businesses around the world all working toward one common goal—growth,” said Mike Rosenbaum, EVP, CRM Applications, Salesforce. “With Essentials, we’ve taken the full power of Salesforce and tailored it for the unique needs of small businesses. Essentials is easy to set up and use—and it’s future-proof, so small businesses can add new capabilities quickly and easily as they grow.”

Small business teams spend 23 percent of their workdays[1] on average manually inputting data—time that should be spent finding, winning and keeping more customers. Essentials helps small businesses save time with sales and service apps that are easy to set up, learn, use, maintain and add new capabilities as their businesses grow.

Essentials takes advantage of all the Salesforce innovation that is delivered in three major releases per year. It’s the same trusted CRM platform used by 83 percent of Fortune 500 companies, now optimized for small businesses.