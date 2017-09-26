SAS India and NMIMS Announce Business Analytics and Data Mining Championship 2017

SAS India in association with NMIMS announced Business Analytics and Data Mining Championship 2017 for tech enthusiasts across India. This championship invites graduates and post-graduates from various colleges to participate in an analytics competition and win a cash prize worth 2, 00,000 rupees and an opportunity to travel to the USA to be part of the SAS Global Forum.

The interested candidates have to register online before 28th Sep 2017 for participation and then go through three levels of challenges. The challenge are spread across three stages; Online Assessment, Problem Solving and Presentation. The first stage of Online Assessment commences on 1st October where participants will be evaluated based on their Data Science Awareness & Statistical Knowledge. Top 30 teams from this assessment will be promoted on to the next stage which will take place at the NMIMS Campus on the 12th and 13th of October. At this stage the teams will be given a problem statement to work on. Participants will have 24 hours to come up with their solutions basis which the jury will select 10 teams to advance to final stage. The final stage will take place on 14th October and will involve participants presenting their findings to the jury members.

The team that bags the first prize will be awarded a sponsored visit to the USA to attend the SAS Global Forum. The winners will also be awarded cash prizes of 2,00,000, 1,50,000 and 1,00,000 rupees respectively. The final day of the championship will also witness a Job Fair with companies on a hunt to hire the best Data Science Experts. All participants of Stage 2 and 3 will be eligible to participate in the Job fair.

“With the digital revolution, staggering amounts of information is now available. And to stay ahead, industries today need analytical minds to mine this data, tune it and make sense out of it. NMIMS in collaboration with SAS has conceptualized the Business Analytics and Data Mining Championship 2017- a nationwide mega event that intends to help students sharpen their analytical minds and become a part of the analytics wave to meet the increasing demand of data scientists across the globe,” said Dr. Dhirendra Mishra- Associate Dean – NMIMS’s Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering

Commenting on this occasion, Kunal Aman, Country Marketing Manager, SAS India said, “Fostering innovation and creativity is core to SAS India. The Business Analytics and Data Mining Championship extends this philosophy beyond the organization and provides a platform to the Indian youth for discovering new ideas, stimulating creative use of data and exploring problem solving skills. We are looking forward to witness huge participation and engage with the passionate students across the country who can design cutting-edge solutions for real world challenges”.