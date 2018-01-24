Sasken Technologies Ltd., (formerly Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd.), a leading product engineering and digital transformation solutions provider, today unveiled its new logo. This logo is designed to reflect Sasken’s heritage and reliability that spans almost three decades.

Sasken’s new logo is an amalgamation of the symbol for Air and the three distinct values that define Sasken – World-Class, Intellectual Integrity, and Tech First. The colors, Purple and Orange, signify stability and evoke vibrancy or energy respectively. A single beam within the triangle breaks into a burst of energy, signifying the diversification and the march forward towards its new 5×5 vision.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv C Mody, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO at Sasken, said, “Sasken has embarked on a new journey, as outlined in our 5×5 vision, to build a robust organization as well as achieve profitable growth and revenues of $250 million by 2021. We are confident of catapulting ourselves to a leadership position in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation services. Therefore, it is an ideal time to launch an identity that provides positivity, motivation, and inspiration to achieve our goals. It is time to energize and invigorate all our stakeholders to believe and invest in our 5×5 journey.”

Hari Haran, President – Global Sales, Marketing and Business Lines at Sasken said, “I believe Sasken’s story of close to three decades has been written in its pursuit of excellence. I am proud to be part of an organization that revels in the spirit of innovation and discovery. We are leveraging our strengths to build capabilities that present an advantage to our business and customers. We are abandoning limited perspectives and setting business goals that facilitate growth and learning. Our three values sum up our story as a truly world-class organization that prizes intellectual integrity and has a distinct technology DNA.”

Over the last three decades, Sasken has helped both silicon vendors and product companies accelerate time-to-market and optimally manage product lifecycles. From ADSL to 5G, Sasken has made significant contributions in the communication space.

Today, Sasken is serving over 100 customers to build their flagship products that include LTE-based satellite terminals and solutions for the Connected and Autonomous car (V2X, ADAS and infotainment). Sasken is enabling its industrial customers to develop next-gen products for their smart factories. The company is also investing in accelerating 5G deployment that will make V2X connectivity, digitizing factory floor, and automated driving possible.

Recently, Sasken was ranked in the Leadership Zone for the Semiconductor and Telecommunications categories for the third time in a row by Zinnov Zones 2017 – Product Engineering Services. While it was positioned in the Established and Niche zone overall, it also featured in the Execution Zone for Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Industrial Automation categories.